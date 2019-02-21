Crackdown on photo radar will force municipalities to disclose camera locations

The Alberta government is cracking down on the use of photo radar by introducing new guidelines and forcing municipalities to disclose locations and the rationale for their use at those sites.

The government will prohibit the use of photo radar in speed transition zones starting June 1.

Municipalities will also be prohibited from placing the devices on multi-lane highways, like Anthony Henday Drive in Edmonton, without having documented traffic data to justify them.

Conventional enforcement will still be allowed.

The locations of photo radar devices will have to be posted online and updated monthly starting June 1.

Transportation Minister Brian Mason released results Thursday of a two-year review on whether municipalities are using photo radar for safety or as a cash cow.

Municipalities will be required to submit reports to the Alberta government to prove how the devices are improving safety. Municipal traffic safety plans will have to tie photo radar locations to safety and will be audited by the provincial government.

Although the report was commissioned over concerns photo radar was used as a "cash cow" by municipalities, the report reaches no conclusion given the lack of traffic data. But it determined the devices reduced collisions rates by 1.4 per cent.

Twenty-seven Alberta municipalities have photo radar programs.

Mason announced the automated traffic enforcement program review.

The review began in early 2017.

The government hoped to compile data on how photo radar locations are chosen, traffic statistics and how much money municipalities are collecting from the program.

When he announced the review, Mason noted the use of photo radar and resulting revenues increased after the City of Edmonton took over the photo radar program from police.

The city took in $52.1 million in photo radar enforcement revenues in 2016.