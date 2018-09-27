Edmonton won't remove photo radar because it helps save lives, city says

Photo radar will continue to be used on Edmonton streets because the city has documented that the cameras are needed to help ensure public safety, a traffic official says.

"Our goal is to get everybody to comply to the posted speed limit," Dennis Tetreault, traffic safety supervisor for speed management with the City of Edmonton, said Wednesday. "And then, when that day comes, photo enforcement will probably disappear."

In February, then-transportation minister Brian Mason vowed to eliminate the use of photo radar by municipalities to generate revenue, saying that "in some cases, photo radar in the province of Alberta has been a cash cow."

At the time, the province updated the guidelines for photo radar.

As of June 1, 2019, photo radar is no longer allowed on high-speed/multi-lane roads or speed transition zones, "unless there is a pre-existing and documented safety concern."

The key phrase appears to be the second part about a "pre-existing and documented safety concern."

The city said it wasn't consulted about the province's new photo radar plan and has no intention of removing cameras local officials believe are helping.

Tetreault said the cameras are doing the job they were designed for and the city sees no reason to remove them.

"We have speed data that supports what we're doing there in terms of seeing an improvement in compliance to the speed limit slowly over the years. And the number of high risk violation tickets that we're giving out is slowly coming down," Tetreault said.

According to statistics gathered by the city, there has been a significant decline in the number of high-speed tickets handed out:

In 2015, there were 377 tickets issued

In 2018, 220 tickets issued

City numbers also show a significant decline in photo enforcement fines handed out:

In 2015, 498,000 tickets were given out

In 2018, 378,000 tickets were given out

'That's a cop out'

Driver Chad Pattyson said he heard the announcement but didn't expect any changes.

"I find most of the accidents nowadays are from people not paying attention, not speed related," he said. "So, I don't buy that; that's a cop out."

Municipalities are now required to report on a monthly basis where photo radar is located and the rationale for the sites.

As of March 1, 2020, municipalities will be required to use "enhanced data reporting and evaluation systems to ensure photo radar operations are focused on safety."