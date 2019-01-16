Sherwood Park outfitter faces multiple wildlife and firearms charges

A popular Sherwood Park outfitter and his company face a total of 45 charges relating to wildlife and firearms infractions.

Philip Cahoon faces 34 charges for alleged offences committed between April 4, 2018, and Oct. 12, 2018.

Cahoon was charged with numerous offences under the Alberta Wildlife Act, including hunting out of season, hunting without a licence, improper possession of wildlife, baiting game birds, discarding the flesh of game birds, exceeding the possession limit for game birds, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and discharging a firearm on a public road. He also faces several charges under the act related to buying, selling and exporting wildlife.

Cahoon was also charged under the Criminal Code with causing an animal unnecessary pain, suffering or injury.

His company, Mud Lake Waterfowl Adventures Inc., faces 11 charges, including hunting out of season, illegally selling wildlife, baiting game birds, discarding the flesh of game birds, exceeding the possession limit for game birds, and guiding on private land without permission from the landowner.

"As this matter is currently before the courts, it would be inappropriate of us to comment on it in detail," Lisa Glover, senior communications advisor for Alberta Justice and Solicitor General, said in a written statement.

The Alberta Professional Outfitters Society said Mud Lake Waterfowl Adventures Inc. and Cahoon are recognized members licensed to work in the province.

'10,000 clients per year'

The society, which has 484 registered outfitter members, oversees a code of ethics process, looks after liability insurance and handles advocacy efforts between its members and the provincial government.

Jeana Schuurman, the society's managing director, said incidents where an outfitter and a company face multiple charges are rare.

"With any business sector, there's going to be people who break the rules," Schuurman said. "We find that is the minority of cases rather than the majority. Out of our 484 outfitter members and 1,005 guides, it's typically 25 offences a year, which is certainly a minority percentage."

Cahoon told CBC News he had no comment on the charges.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Ponoka provincial court on Feb. 15, 2019.