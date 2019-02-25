St. Albert man charged with impersonating police officer

A 62-year-old St. Albert man has been charged with impersonating a police officer.

Two callers contacted RCMP on Feb. 18 to report seeing a speeding black Jeep Patriot with flashing red-and-blue lights on its dash driving erratically and running a red light in the city.

The man, who was not named by police, faces charges of personation of a police officer, operating an unregistered vehicle and operating a vehicle with unauthorised flashing lights.

St. Albert RCMP said they seized the red-and-blue lights.

The man is scheduled to appear in St. Albert court on April 1.