Edmonton police seek person of interest in McCauley homicide

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in the murder of a 42-year-old Edmonton man who was found shot in a downtown alley earlier this month.

In a news release Monday, EPS homicide detectives released a surveillance image of a man who was seen walking about a block away from the McCauley alley where Kirk Dallas Powder Taylor was discovered.

The man in the image, seen wearing a baseball cap and carrying a backpack, was captured by video around 5 p.m. on March 9 near 97th Street and 106th Avenue, police said.

Powder Taylor was found around 5 p.m. the same night near 96th Street and 106A Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound. He died in hospital.

Anyone with information on the person in the image is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Powder Taylor's death was ruled a homicide two days after his death.