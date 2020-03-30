Skip to Main Content
Edmonton police seek person of interest in McCauley homicide
Kirk Dallas Powder Taylor of Edmonton died in hospital earlier this month

Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in this picture who is a person of interest in the shooting death of Kirk Dallas Powder Taylor. (Edmonton Police Service)

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in the murder of a 42-year-old Edmonton man who was found shot in a downtown alley earlier this month.

In a news release Monday, EPS homicide detectives released a surveillance image of a man who was seen walking about a block away from the McCauley alley where Kirk Dallas Powder Taylor was discovered. 

The man in the image, seen wearing a baseball cap and carrying a backpack, was captured by video around 5 p.m. on March 9 near 97th Street and 106th Avenue, police said. 

Powder Taylor was found around 5 p.m. the same night near 96th Street and 106A Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound. He died in hospital. 

Anyone with information on the person in the image is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Powder Taylor's death was ruled a homicide two days after his death. 

