Tyrell Perron murder case will go to jury next week

Tyrell Perron's defence will not call any evidence in his trial, it was confirmed Wednesday.

Perron, 23, is charged with the first-degree murder of a 14-year-old Edson girl. Due to a court-ordered publication ban, the teen can only be identified by her initials, D.H.

Perron is accused of stabbing, smothering and sexually assaulting D.H. on March 4, 2016. During his RCMP interrogation, he admitted to committing those acts.

On Wednesday afternoon prosecutor Phil LeFeuvre closed the Crown's case. His final witness was RCMP Cpl. Jon Bradfield, who interrogated Perron.

Because the defence chose not to call any evidence, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Paul Belzil released the jury until Tuesday morning, when they will hear closing submissions from the Crown and defence.

The judge warned the 10 men and three women on the jury not to discuss the trial with anyone over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Apology letters

After Perron confessed to RCMP about murdering D.H., he was offered the chance to write apology letters to his mother and the victim's mother.

"You don't have to write the letter, but it's up to you," Cst. Luke Halvorson told Perron.

Perron answered, "I do want to write the letter."

"If you want to, that's great and I think that also goes to your character as well," said Halvorson.

The jury was given copies of those letters Wednesday.

Court has heard Perron has a very close relationship with his mother. She has been a regular presence for almost every day of the trial, often emotional, sitting in the front row of the gallery.



The victim's mother sits in the front row on the opposite side of the relatively small courtroom.

A letter that Tyrell Perron wrote to his mother, apologizing for his actions. (RCMP/Court exhibit)

In the letter to his mother dated March 5, 2016, Perron wrote, "I love you with all my heart... I can't express how awful I feel for what I have done."

Similar to his confession to police, Perron said in the letter he had developed strong feelings for D.H.

"I fell for someone I knew I could never have and I repressed it and fought it til it became the only darkness and desire I felt."

Perron told his mother he had confessed his crime and was going to try to live for his victim, "since she doesn't have the chance."

He ends the letter with, "I'm sorry I let you down," and signs it, "Love always, Ty."

The letter Perron wrote to D.H.'s mother is slightly longer. He expresses how sorry he is for what he has done, and says she deserves to know the truth. He admits he became obsessed with the 14-year-old.

"I knew it wasn't right for me to feel this way," he wrote, "so I fought it and resisted it and ignored it til it became too much to bear... I did what I did out of desperation and with the thought of ending my life after."

Perron admitted he felt like a monster.

"I confessed to everything and will now suffer the punishment," he wrote. "But that punishment could never compare with living after what I've done."

"Everyone looks at me with understanding and pity in their eyes because they see my pain. I don't feel I deserve a shred of that. The only reason that I will choose to live on is for her because she can't."

Perron wrote that he did not expect forgiveness, but ended his letter with, "I will never forget."