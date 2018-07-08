28 rafters rescued from North Saskatchewan River near Rocky Mountain House

Twenty-eight people had to be rescued this weekend after their rafts got stuck in trees in the North Saskatchewan River near Rocky Mountain House, Alta.

Rocky Mountain House Search and Rescue called RCMP for help at around 4:15 p.m. MT Saturday.

The search and rescue team found the group and transported them to land in rescue boats.

The group stayed in their rafts until they were rescued, said RCMP in a press release issued Sunday.

No injuries were reported.

This is the second rescue in the area in the last three days, after three kayakers were rescued on Friday.