'A real funky space': Pendennis Hotel redevelopment nears completion

The heart of the Quarters District in downtown Edmonton is about to get a boost with the redesign of the historic Pendennis Hotel nearing completion.

Pendennis Developments bought the building in January after plans to redevelop the space into a Ukrainian Museum fell through.

One of the first challenges was cleaning up after the pigeons that had made the building their new home, said Ed Cyrankiewicz with Pendennis Developments.

"It was a mess," he said. "It was open to the elements. There was water in the basement mixed with what the pigeons had left behind."

The three-storey building at 9660 Jasper Avenue was built in 1911.

In 2001, the building was designated a municipal historic resource. It is now being redeveloped "brick by brick" into an open concept modern workplace, while still maintaining its historical qualities, Cyrankiewicz said.

"It's going to be a great mixture of the old historical elements and the history of this building combined with some new modern elements," he said. "Just a real funky space."

The brick interior walls of the Pendennis Hotel have been restored. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

The company has invested $10 million into the shell of the structure, with that work slated to be complete in spring 2020.

While the building could be home to a single tenant it could also end up housing a combination of businesses, Cyrankiewicz said, adding the main floor would be a great space for a restaurant or micro-brewery.

Additional improvements will be custom designed with specific tenants, with hopes to have the building open for business "some time in the summer," he said.