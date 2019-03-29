Pediatrician charged with sexual assault of a child continues to see patients

A St. Albert pediatrician charged with sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl will be allowed to keep treating children.

Dr. Ramneek Mohinder Kumar allegedly sexually assaulted the child between Aug. 1 and Aug. 31, 2015, at Waterton Lakes National Park.

The complainant was not a patient of Kumar's, and the alleged assault and sexual contact took place while the doctor was on a family holiday.

Kumar is also facing two counts of sexual interference with a person under the age of 16.

Kumar practices at the Rivercrest Medical Clinic in St. Albert. Last week the Alberta College of Physicians and Surgeons asked Kumar to voluntarily withdraw from practice.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the college said Kumar refused to voluntarily withdraw, so now the registrar is "considering future practice restrictions ... which can include suspension of a regulated health professional."

In the meantime, Kumar has agreed to be monitored by a college-appointed independent chaperone whenever he sees patients. According to the college, Kumar must disclose the chaperone condition to all patients.

A college spokesperson told CBC News they cannot force the Rivercrest Medical Clinic to tell patients about the criminal charges laid against Kumar.

"We do not regulate clinics, only the physicians that work therein," Jessica McPhee said. "However, it could be that the primary care network or another oversight body could mandate it."

The Rivercrest Medical Clinic is part of the St. Albert and Sturgeon Primary Care Network.

"It's obviously a very concerning situation and we want to do our best to make sure that everything relating to this is looked after, especially for his patients — current and patients that he has yet to see," said PCN board president Dr. Ashan Fernando.

The network will support the medical clinic by making referrals to other pediatricians if requested, but would leave it up to Kumar to choose whether or not to let patients know he's been criminally charged, Fernando said.

Kumar is free on bail and will make his first court appearance in Pincher Creek in southwestern Alberta in two weeks.