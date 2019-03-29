Pediatrician charged with sexual assault of a child resigns from St. Albert clinic

The Rivercrest Medical Clinic in St. Albert says Dr. Ramneek Kumar will no longer see patients at the facility.

Kumar is charged with sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in August 2015 while on a family vacation at Waterton Lakes National Park. He also faces two counts of sexual interference with a person under the age of 16.

The complainant was not a patient of Kumar.

Repeated phone calls made to the Rivercrest Medical Clinic by CBC News Tuesday were not returned.

On Wednesday morning, a woman from the clinic identifying herself only as Susan said Kumar had tendered his resignation Tuesday. The woman referred to a written statement, but has refused to share it with CBC.

Please be kind to our staff - Rivercrest Medical Clinic statement

A statement purportedly posted at the clinic and shared through social media states Kumar has not practised there since March 20 and that he tendered his resignation Tuesday morning.

"Our clinic was not informed of the charges laid against Dr. Kumar," the statement reads. "We heard about it like everyone else did on the news on Friday night, March 29th. We were all very shocked."

The clinic said it is contacting all families who have future bookings with Kumar and offering them the choice of seeing a family doctor or a referral to a different pediatrician.

Kumar's name has been removed from the medical clinic website and the St. Albert and Sturgeon Primary Care Network site.

Kumar still licensed to practise

The Rivercrest statement asks clients to "please be kind to our staff", adding, "our receptionists are being yelled at and berated on the phone and in person for something that they have no control over."

According to the College of Physicians and Surgeons, Kumar's resignation from the Rivercrest Medical Clinic does not mean he has quit practising because he still holds his practice permit.

"While Dr. Kumar may choose not to practise medicine at the clinic where he was previously practising," spokesperson Jessica McPhee said in a written statement, "he did not voluntarily withdraw from practice because he has not agreed to surrender his practice permit."

Kumar remains free on bail. As a condition of his release, he is not allowed to be unaccompanied in the presence of anyone under the age of 16.

He will make his first court appearance on April 16 in Pincher Creek, Alta.