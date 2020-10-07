Pedestrian walking on Highway 16A struck, killed by pickup truck

A 35-year-old pedestrian was killed early Wednesday when he was struck by a pickup truck on Highway 16A near Stony Plain.

The pickup was travelling east on the highway when a man crossed the truck's path in the far right lane, Parkland RCMP said in a news release.

Police responded at 4 a.m. to the collision, one kilometre east of Boundary Road on the eastern edge of Stony Plain.

The pedestrian died on scene.

The 29-year-old man driving the truck and his 47-year-old passenger, both from nearby Spruce Grove, were not injured.

Traffic was affected for hours while an RCMP collision analyst examined the collision scene.

Parkland RCMP are still investigating.

Police said the dead man had no fixed address. They said they won't release his name.