Two pedestrians struck by vehicles in Edmonton on Saturday

Two pedestrians were injured after they were struck by vehicles in separate incidents in Edmonton on Saturday.

The first incident happened at 50th Street and 165th Avenue at about 11:30 a.m.

A 76-year-old man in an electric wheelchair was hit by a Ford F-150, driven by a 32-year-old man.

The senior was crossing a marked crosswalk, and suffered a "significant" leg injury and a head injury, said Edmonton Police Service Staff Sgt. Paul Czerwonka. He remains in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation, and alcohol and drugs not being considered a factor for either party involved.

Second pedestrian hit downtown

Another pedestrian suffered a fractured skull when he was hit by a minivan.

The collision happened at 105th Avenue and 116th Street around noon, said EPS Staff Sgt. Rob Bilawey.

The man was crossing west against a light in a crosswalk, and was struck by a minivan travelling north. The minivan had the right of way, Bilawey said.

The man who was hit was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.