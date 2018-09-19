Pedestrian in hospital with life-threatening injuries after collision with LRT train

A man was struck by an Edmonton LRT train Wednesday evening, sending him to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are advising people to stay away from the Stadium LRT station at 82nd Street and 112th Avenue. While police investigate, 82nd Street is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic, between 112th and 114th Avenue.

Capital Line LRT service between Churchill and Coliseum stations has been suspended and Edmonton Transit Service has brought in buses for replacement service.

Police have not released the man's name.