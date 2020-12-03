Charges pending against driver in collision that left pedestrian with life-threatening injuries

A woman hit by a car as she entered a northeast Edmonton crosswalk was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday, police said.

The 50-year-old was struck by Hyundai Elantra as she entered a marked pedestrian crossing at 66th Street and 128th Avenue around 3:15 p.m., Edmonton Police Service said in a news release.

The woman sustained life-threatening head injuries and was transported to hospital, where police say she remained as of 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say charges are pending against the 54-year-old male driver, who was travelling southbound along 66th Street. Neither speed or alcohol are considered a factor.

Police shutdown part of 66th Street north of Fort Road on Wednesday after a woman was hit by a car in a crosswalk. (John Shypitka/CBC)

The intersection is marked with pedestrian crossing signs, but no signal lights across four lanes of traffic.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the EPS non-emergency line.