Rocky Mountain House RCMP say a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on the Sunchild First Nation early Friday morning.

RCMP said the woman was walking around 3 a.m. when she was struck by a vehicle, which drove away.

Emergency Medical Services from Rocky Mountain House were called, but said the woman was deceased when they got there.

RCMP are asking for any information about the ncident to aid in their investigation.



The Sunchild First Nation is about 60 kilometres northwest of Rocky Mountain House.