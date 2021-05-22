Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in northwest Edmonton, homicide unit investigating

Homicide detectives are investigating after a the driver of a truck struck and killed a pedestrian and then drove away Friday afternoon in northwest Edmonton.

Officers responded to a call of a fatal collision between a male pedestrian and a vehicle around 1 p.m., Edmonton police said in a news release Friday.

Police said it was reported that a dark-coloured truck hit the pedestrian and sped away.

Policer are looking to contact anyone who witnessed the collision or may have observed a truck fleeing the area of 129th Avenue and 126th Street around 1 p.m.

Investigators are also asking anyone who may have dashcam footage or home security footage of the incident to contact police.

Police did not release the name or the age of the pedestrian.