Pedestrian killed in collision near Wetaskiwin

A 37-year-old man from Maskwacis, Alta., has died after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 2A south of Wetaskiwin early Sunday.

RCMP believe the man was walking in the driving lane of the highway when he was hit by a southbound vehicle at 1:20 a.m., a news release said Monday.

The man later died in the hospital.

The vehicle involved remained on scene and the driver cooperated with the RCMP, the release said.

"Charges are not anticipated and no further information will be provided in relation to this incident," it said.