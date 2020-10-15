Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian killed by CN train in northwest Edmonton
Edmonton·New

Pedestrian killed by CN train in northwest Edmonton

Emergency crews, including CN Rail officials, are attending the scene north of the Yellowhead Trail on 149th Street.

Police advise motorists to avoid area of Yellowhead Trail and 149th Street

CBC News ·
Police are investigating the collision between a man and a train Thursday at the CN railway crossing on 149th Street, north of Yellowhead Trail. (Google Maps)

A pedestrian has died after he was hit by train in northwest Edmonton Thursday.

Emergency crews, including CN Rail officials, are attending the scene north of the Yellowhead Trail on 149th Street, police said in a news release just before the noon hour.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area for the next several hours.

Police released no details on the identity of the man who died nor around the circumstances of the collision. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now