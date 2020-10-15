Pedestrian killed by CN train in northwest Edmonton
Emergency crews, including CN Rail officials, are attending the scene north of the Yellowhead Trail on 149th Street.
Police advise motorists to avoid area of Yellowhead Trail and 149th Street
A pedestrian has died after he was hit by train in northwest Edmonton Thursday.
Emergency crews, including CN Rail officials, are attending the scene north of the Yellowhead Trail on 149th Street, police said in a news release just before the noon hour.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area for the next several hours.
Police released no details on the identity of the man who died nor around the circumstances of the collision.