Pedestrian, 66, critically injured in northeast Edmonton collision

A 66-year-old man was rushed to hospital Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in northeast Edmonton.

The pedestrian remains in hospital in critical condition, a police spokesperson told CBC News on Friday.

The collision happened just before 11 p.m on Fort Road near the 64th Street intersection. The vehicle was travelling south when the collision occurred.

The driver involved — a 47-year-old man — remained at the scene of the collision, police said. Alcohol and speed are not considered factors in the crash.

The EPS major collisions unit is investigating. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them.