Pedestrian hit by van near Bonnie Doon mall dies from injuries

A 60-year-old pedestrian hit by a van in a marked crosswalk near Bonnie Doon mall earlier this month has died from her injuries.

The woman and a 63-year-old man were hit by a northbound Dodge Caravan in a marked crosswalk at 85th Street and 83rd Avenue on the afternoon of Oct. 6.

The pedestrians were crossing the street from east to west when they were hit.

Both were treated and taken to hospital by paramedics. The woman's injuries were described as very serious. The man's injuries were not life-threatening, police said at the time.

In a media release Tuesday, police said the woman has died.

No charges have been laid against the 76-year-old man who was driving the minivan, police said.