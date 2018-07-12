Police investigate pedestrian fatality in Maskwacis

Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman hit by a vehicle in Maskwacis.

RCMP have identified the woman as Delaina Lace Cutarm.

The collision occurred on the Ermineskin Cree Nation reserve sometime late on July 5 or early on July 6.

The location was two kilometres north of Highway 611 on Schoolhouse Road, RCMP said Thursday.

The woman's body was found outside, RCMP said in a news release. RCMP didn't reveal the location where the body was found.

Officers from the Maskwacis RCMP detachment, the RCMP forensic identification section and an RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the location of the collision around 1:30 a.m. on July 6.

An autopsy has confirmed Cutarm's injuries were consistent with "having been struck by a vehicle," police said in the news release.

Police are asking anyone with information on Cutarm's activities during the evening of July 5, or in the early morning of July 6, to contact them as they work to create a timeline of events leading up to her death.