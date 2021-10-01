Pedestrian from Edmonton killed on Highway 2 near Leduc

A 31-year-old woman from Edmonton died Friday morning after being struck by a truck on Highway 2 near Leduc.

RCMP said the pedestrian was walking in the driving lane of the highway, south of the Highway 2A exit, when she was hit by a northbound truck around 6:45 a.m.

The woman died at the scene, police said in a news release Friday.

The truck's driver and passenger were not injured.

Traffic had been re-routed off of Highway 2 northbound but normal traffic flow has since resumed.

Leduc RCMP Integrated Traffic Unit is investigating with help from the RCMP collision analyst, police said.