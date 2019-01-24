New
Pedestrian, 32, hit by dump truck in west Edmonton dies from injuries
The 32-year-old man who sustained life-threatening injuries after being hit by a dump truck last week died in hospital Thursday, Edmonton police say.
No charges will be laid against 55-year-old driver of semi-trailer dump truck
No charges are being laid against the 55-year-old driver of the semi-trailer dump truck, police said in a news release Thursday.
The man was hit by the loaded truck while crossing Stony Plain Road near the 215th Street overpass on Jan. 16.