Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian, 32, hit by dump truck in west Edmonton dies from injuries
New

Pedestrian, 32, hit by dump truck in west Edmonton dies from injuries

The 32-year-old man who sustained life-threatening injuries after being hit by a dump truck last week died in hospital Thursday, Edmonton police say.

No charges will be laid against 55-year-old driver of semi-trailer dump truck

CBC News ·

The 32-year-old man who sustained life-threatening injuries after being hit by a dump truck last week died in hospital Thursday, Edmonton police say.

No charges are being laid against the 55-year-old driver of the semi-trailer dump truck, police said in a news release Thursday.

The man was hit by the loaded truck while crossing Stony Plain Road near the 215th Street overpass on Jan. 16.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us