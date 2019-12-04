Pedestrian dies of injuries after collision near Blackfalds last month

A 73-year-old driver has been charged after a man died in hospital Monday from injuries suffered in a pedestrian collision north of Red Deer last month.

Around 6 p.m. on Nov. 24, Blackfalds RCMP responded to a report of a collision on Highway 2A, south of the town.

The pedestrian had been walking on the side of the highway when he was struck by a northbound truck, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

The victim, a 35-year-old man, was transported to hospital in Red Deer.

The 73-year-old truck driver was arrested at the scene. He was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, police said.

Police said the collision and "associated charges" remain under investigation.

Blackfalds is 140 kilometres south of Edmonton, and 14 kilometres north of Red Deer.