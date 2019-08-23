Woman, 75, dies after being struck by vehicle in Camrose crosswalk

A 75-year-old woman was hit and killed in a crosswalk Thursday afternoon in Camrose, the Camrose Police Service reported Friday.

Around 3:45 p.m., a driver turning north onto 68th Street from Marler Drive struck a pedestrian who was using the crosswalk, police said in a news release.

The victim died in hospital after being taken there by EMS.

Police didn't release any further information about the victim or the driver but thanked witnesses who they said helped the injured person at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene of the accident. Police continue to investigate.