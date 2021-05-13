Pedestrian, 47, dead after being hit by reversing SUV in northeast Edmonton

Edmonton police are investigating after a 46-year-old woman died after she was hit by a driver reversing his SUV in a driveway in northeast Edmonton Thursday evening.

Police say officers responded to a report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of 146th Avenue and 29th Street shortly after 5 p.m.

Police said it was reported that a Ford SUV was reversing on a driveway when it hit a female pedestrian who was standing behind it.

The woman was treated and transported to hospital but later succumbed to her injuries. The man driving the SUV was not injured.

Alcohol and excessive speed are not considered factors in the collision.