Body of missing toddler found in Peace River, 220 km from where search began

The body of a two-year-old boy who went missing last week in northwestern Alberta was found Thursday on a construction berm in the Peace River, about 220 kilometres from where he was last seen.

Peace River RCMP said the body was recovered from the water just off 94th Street in the town of Peace River.

"The body has been tentatively identified, and it is believed to be that of the missing child," Peace River RCMP said in a news release.

The Wapiti River flows northeast and empties into the Smoky River, which flows in the same direction toward the town of Peace River.

The toddler went missing Friday near the Wapiti River in the Municipal District of Greenview, south of Grande Prairie.

The boy was with his family near Canfor Bridge, about 470 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, when he disappeared.

The search continued through the weekend. By Monday, RCMP underwater recovery teams from Saskatchewan and Manitoba had been brought in to assist with search and recovery efforts.