Man charged with second degree murder for women's death in Peace River

RCMP have charged a man with second degree murder for the death of Victorine "Jennifer" Donovan, a 37-year-old woman from Peace River, Alta.

On Oct. 8, 2019, police were called to the area of 98th Street and 77th Avenue at around 2:00 a.m. after receiving reports of an injured person. When they arrived, Donovan was found dead.

The scene of the incident was blocked off and contained by the RCMP for investigation until the next day.

An autopsy was conducted on Oct. 9 — and its results deemed that her sudden death was a homicide.

Police arrested a man on Thursday and charged him with second degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in Peace River Provincial Court on Monday.