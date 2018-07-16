4 youths charged in west Edmonton paving-stone vandalism spree

Four youths have been arrested in connection to a vandalism spree in which paving stones were used to smash windows on homes and vehicles in west Edmonton.

A resident living near 108th Avenue and 120th Street called police early Sunday after hearing glass being smashed.

Police arriving in the area noted a vehicle driving without lights.

Four youths were in the vehicle. Police found 25 paving stones on the front seat.

The youths, all males, are facing multiple mischief-related charges in connection to more than 80 incidents.

Their identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Vandals threw a paving stone through the window of this Inglewood home on July 4. (Mary Saretski)

The paving stones found in the vehicle matched those used in a vandalism spree in late June and early July.

Police said the incidents were "widespread throughout multiple neighbourhoods" including Westmount, Grovenor, Meadowlark Park, Jasper Park, Woodcroft, Inglewood, North Glenora, Sherbrooke and Parkview.