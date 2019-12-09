Paula Findlay finds 'new groove' in half-Ironman races

Nearly a decade ago, Edmonton-born Paula Findlay was on top of the triathlon world, winning consecutive world championship series races.

Injury struck in 2011, and in 2012, at the Olympic Games in London, she finished last in a race many Canadians thought she could win.

Seven years later, Findlay is winning races again, but not on the International Triathlon Union (ITU) circuit.

On Dec. 8, the 30-year-old won gold in the women's race at the Ironman 70.3 Indian Wells-La Quinta in California.

On Saturday, she topped the podium again — this time at Challenge Daytona in Florida.

These pro races may not lead to another Olympics appearance, but they're paying off financially. Findlay earned nearly $4,000 US for her latest win.

"I've sort of changed my focus at this point," Findlay told CBC's Rod Kurtz on Monday in an interview on Radio Active.

"I enjoy this lifestyle a lot more and it's a much easier way to make a living," she said.

Ironman 70.3, also known as half Ironman, include 1.9 kilometres of swimming, 90 kilometres of cycling and 21.1 kilometres of running. Olympic-distance triathlons cover about half that distance.

Taking the Women’s Middle Distance is <a href="https://twitter.com/PaulaFindlay?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PaulaFindlay</a>!! 🏁🥇🏆<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChallengeDAYTONA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChallengeDAYTONA</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/ChallengeDIS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChallengeDIS</a> <a href="https://t.co/QJW3kGLkjT">pic.twitter.com/QJW3kGLkjT</a> —@DISupdates

Findlay said she has a "weird kind of love" for her new events, which tend to be less crowded and less tactical than ITU races.

"It's really long, it's hard, but I do like that you're in more control in that race," she said.

"You're kind of putting your head down and going hard for four hours."

Findlay said she hasn't given up on going back to the Olympics one day, but at this point in her career, she's enjoying the change of pace.

"I just really like this new groove that I've found with this longer distance," she said.