2 more people face murder charges in death of woman on Paul First Nation

RCMP have charged two more people in connection to the homicide of Ellie May House, a 31-year-old mother who was shot to death Aug. 14 at a house on the Paul First Nation.

Genie Elizabeth Bull, 25, and Lyle Kashten Buck, 23, were charged with second-degree murder Friday. Both are from Edmonton and were arrested after police were called to a weapons complaint in the northeast area of the city on Aug. 23.

This was the same weapons complaint that resulted in a lengthy standoff Thursday at a home near 76th Street and 127th Avenue, RCMP Cpl. Laurel Scott confirmed Saturday morning. A tactical unit, negotiator and a robot equipped with cameras were used in the standoff.

A 40-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital and later released. Hours after the standoff began, two women and a man left the home and were taken into custody.

Charges are pending in relation to the weapons complaint, RCMP said in a media release Saturday.

Last week, police charged two other people with second-degree murder in relation to House's death: Nora Flora Papin, 31, and Neil Benjamin Morin, 33. Both are from the Paul First Nation.

A bail hearing for Papin and Morin was held and they are scheduled to appear in court in Stony Plain at the end of the month.

Police say they are not looking for more suspects, but the investigation continues.