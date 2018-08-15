Death of Paul First Nation woman deemed homicide, suspects remain at large

The death of a 31-year-old woman on Paul First Nation has been deemed a homicide — and the people suspected to be involved in her killing remain at large.

The RCMP's major crimes unit has been investigating since about 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, after a woman was found dead in a home on the reservation, police said in a news release Wednesday.

The woman died of a gunshot wound, an autopsy conducted Wednesday morning confirmed. Police called the killing an isolated, purposeful incident.

RCMP believe the suspects are in Edmonton.

"Suspects in this homicide were observed to have fled in a black Ford truck, 4-door cab with black 5-spoke split rims, black grille and black tint on all windows," RCMP said, noting they don't have any indication the general public is at risk.

Cpl. Laurel Scott said police haven't identified the victim because charges haven't been laid.

Police are asking anyone with information on the homicide to contact them.

Paul First Nation is about 70 kilometres west of Edmonton.