Murder charge laid in death of Paul First Nation man

A 37-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man whose body was discovered last week at a waste management facility west of Edmonton.

The body of the victim, Jamie Saulteaux, was found on Oct. 2 at the Paul First Nation transfer station, RCMP said in a news release Monday.

Saulteaux, 48, was a resident of the Paul First Nation reserve, about 70 kilometres northwest of Edmonton. The major crimes unit and Parkland RCMP determined that he died of blunt force trauma injuries.

A suspect was identified and the resulting investigation involved the use of search warrants and help from forensic experts and collision analysts, RCMP said. The accused was arrested on Saturday.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 9 in Stony Plain provincial court.