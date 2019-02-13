Crown stays 60 animal cruelty charges against Alberta woman

A Parkland County woman who was arrested for animal cruelty and neglect has had 60 of her charges stayed.

Patricia Moore, 48, faced 60 Criminal Code charges of animal cruelty after she was arrested in January.

Those charges were stayed earlier this month.

Defence lawyer Ronald Morin said the charges against his client were stayed because the Crown indicated there was no likelihood of conviction.

Moore still faces 27 charges, including some under the Alberta Animal Protection Act. She remains in custody at the Edmonton Remand Centre.

Moore was arrested on her property near Evansburg on Jan. 4, after dead and starving horses were found on an acreage west of Edmonton.

Evansburg RCMP said they began investigating after an initial complaint was received in December 2018.

Moore has trial dates set in April and May 2020 in Stony Plain provincial court.

Her next scheduled court appearance is set for Jan. 3.