Alberta pastor charged with breaking COVID-19 health measures released, fined $1,500

An Edmonton-area pastor who was jailed for alleged violations of COVID-19 public health measures can be released immediately but must pay a $1,500 fine.

James Coates, who preaches at GraceLife Church west of Edmonton, has to pay the fine within 12 days, Judge Jeffrey Champion said Monday.

Coates has been in jail for 35 days for not following a condition of his original bail release that he not hold church services.

He was charged after officials said the church violated public-health measures meant to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Champion has agreed to all but one charge against Coates being dropped.

He is still charged under Alberta's Public Health Act for holding services that allegedly broke a restriction on the size of gatherings, and a trial is to begin May 3.