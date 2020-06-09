Passerby dials up quack to help rescue duckling from sewer in St. Albert

Valerie Leclair has experience coaxing leery animals out of hiding places.

"When I was a little girl I had a cat that used to hide, and whenever she heard a crying kitten she would come out," Leclair said on CBC's Radio Active Monday.

Leclair used the same technique earlier Monday to lure a duckling out of hiding after it fell through a sewer grate while trying to cross Ray Gibbon Drive in St. Albert.

The St. Albert resident was en route to drop off her dog at daycare around 8:15 a.m. when she saw a mother duck near the road with six ducklings in tow.

On her return, Leclair noticed the duck was nowhere to be seen, but the ducklings were trapped by the height of the curb.

"Cars were whizzing by and I think that scared them, so they started to run very quickly," she said.

That's when Leclair saw one of the fuzzy ducklings disappear.

"As they were running, they would plop down into the sewers," she said. "When the second one fell I thought, 'Oh my goodness. I have to do something about this.'"

Public works employees and firefighters peer down at baby Goldeneye ducklings after they fell into a sewer along Ray Gibbon Drive. (Valerie Leclair)

Leclair called for help. A St. Albert public works employee arrived with a long net which he used to coax one duckling out of the sewer. But its sibling wasn't as trusting.

At first I thought we were never going to catch them. - Valerie Leclair

"At first I thought we were never going to catch them because as soon as they put the net down [the ducklings] would dive down into the water," she said.

That's when Leclair remembered how she used to convince her childhood cat to come out of hiding.

"I asked [the public works employee] if it was OK if I played a duckling sound on my phone," Leclair said. "I put it down in the hole and the duckling came out, and so they were able to scoop it up."

Down the road, four more wayward ducklings were rescued from another grate.

"I'm so grateful that everyone is into saving these ducklings and it was a priority," Leclair said. "It warms your heart."

No permit? No duck rescue

The ducklings were taken to WildNorth, Northern Alberta Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation, based in Edmonton.

Executive director Dale Gienow identified the ducklings as Goldeneyes.

Unlike the more common mallard, Goldeneyes can be placed with a foster duck family, allowing the ducklings to be released back into the wild within a few days, Gienow said.

"We try not to overburden them, so we try to find [adult ducks] with very few young," he said.

Six Goldeneye ducklings wait to be transported to a rehabilitation centre after being rescued from a sewer along Ray Gibbon Drive. (Valerie Leclair)

Of the 3,000 animals WildNorth sees each year, about 400 are ducklings or goslings.

And while rescuing an adorable, fuzzy duckling or gosling seems like a no brainer, Gienow says not so fast.

"You need a permit to rescue ducklings," he said referencing the Migratory Birds Convention Act. "You need a rehabilitation capacity to have a permit.

"The animals have to be in peril, which means they have to be physically injured or orphaned," Gienow said. "And the Canadian Wildlife Institute gives us the added ability to rescue animals that are 100 per cent going to be injured or abandoned."

Gienow said fines for touching a duckling or gosling without a rescue permit can be upwards of $200,000 per animal.

If residents see stranded ducklings, goslings or other wildlife, they should call the wildlife hotline at 780-914-4118 for instructions on how best to help the animal, he said.

With files from Kashmala Fida