Passenger killed when vehicle hits ditch, slams into trees west of Edmonton
A passenger in a vehicle died Friday after the vehicle left the road and hit a stand of trees west of Edmonton.
Driver taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
A passenger died Friday after a vehicle left the road and hit a tree west of Edmonton.
The crash happened at Range Road 262 and Township Road 514 in Parkland County just before 10 p.m., say RCMP.
The vehicle was travelling south on RR 262 when it entered the ditch and spun into the tree line, police say.
The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
RCMP are not identifying the victims.
