Single-vehicle crash closes portion of Parsons Road

Edmonton police have closed a section of Parsons Road as they investigate a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday.

The closure of Parsons Road between 13th Avenue and Ellerslie Road is expected to "significantly" affect traffic in the area, police said in a news release.

Anthony Henday Drive westbound is also currently reduced to two lanes at Gateway Boulevard, police said.

No information was available about the cause of the crash or any injuries.

Police say they will provide an update when information becomes available.