Parks Canada withdraws proposed changes to Jasper, Alta., home stays after backlash

Parks Canada has withdrawn proposed changes to private home accommodations (PHAs) in Jasper, Alta. after backlash from operators.

Eric and Lorraine Dietiker have operated a PHA out of their Jasper home for 33 years.

It's allowed the couple to meet visitors from around the world, all the while saving money for retirement.

But when Parks Canada unveiled a slew of proposed regulatory changes to how PHAs could operate earlier this month, the couple thought it was the end for Rainees Rooms B&B.

Eric Dietiker was crushed.

"That was our pension in a nutshell," he said.

On Friday, Parks Canada withdrew the proposed amendments and the feedback deadline of June 13th.

In a letter to stakeholders, senior realty and development advisor Dave Kreizenbeck said the agency recognized the timeframe was problematic and promised to undertake further consultations to "collaboratively identify amendments that will address life safety code issues, preservation of residential areas, parking and compliance issues" that were raised during public engagement sessions in 2019.

Eric and Lorraine Dietiker operate Rainees Rooms out of their Jasper, Alta., home. (Submitted by Lorraine Dietiker)

Karen Phillips, treasurer for the Jasper Home Accommodation Association, said the withdrawal represents a reprieve.

"The initial reaction — I mean, both for me, and other operators I was talking to — we were all pretty happy," she said.

"But this hasn't gone away, it's going to be coming back."

Policy amendments

An amendment package, dated May 5th of this year, outlines the proposed changes and the reasoning behind them.

"PHAs are meant to consist of a private bedroom within a resident's dwelling," it reads.

"However historical practices, unclear policy and administrative errors have led to a number of existing PHAs within the community that mimic a self-contained hotel room, or a secondary suite."

Among the proposed clarifications and modifications would be:

Explicitly prohibiting kitchens in PHA areas.

Requiring a PHA only take up 10 per cent of a dwelling, in keeping with home-based business stipulations.

Prohibiting independent access that forgoes the primary dwelling.

Requiring parking stalls on property for PHAs.

All existing permits expire at the end of 2024. Permits did not previously have an expiry but would now expire after three years.

Under the new scheme, operators could also apply before the end of this year to have their PHA converted into a secondary suite, another standard typically used for longer-term rentals with an interim policy that took effect in 2020. The permit would be exempt from some requirements like size restrictions and kitchen and access prohibitions.

Phillips said the changes would make it impossible for the majority of the JHAA's 143 members to continue to operate their PHAs, dispossessing residents of income and visitors of an accommodation type less expensive than hotels and more cozy than camping.

"We've been allowed to have these facilities with full knowledge from Parks Canada, and now all of a sudden, they're no longer acceptable."

Municipal autonomy

Jasper. has had a municipal council since 2001 but land use and zoning are controlled by Parks Canada.

Both the JHAA and representatives from town council had asked the federal agency for an extension to the initial June 13th feedback deadline.

Mayor Richard Ireland, speaking to CBC News before the proposed amendments were withdrawn, said the situation demonstrated an accountability issue.

"It certainly does point … to the issue, that regulatory changes like this, that have such deep social impacts, ought to be made by the people who are directly accountable to the residents through democratic processes," he said.

"That has been the suggestion that we have been making for years."

Ireland said Parks Canada recently agreed to talks to review jurisdiction over land use planning and land rents, although a timeline has yet to be determined.