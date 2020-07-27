Man found dead roadside one day after northern Alberta highway crash

A 33-year-old man was found dead Sunday morning, one day after he crashed an SUV on a rural Alberta highway and left the damaged vehicle empty on the side of the road.

The body of a 33-year-old man from Sangudo, Alta. was found near Range Road 35 in Lac Ste Anne County, RCMP said in a news release.

His body was discovered by search and rescue crews less than two kilometres away from where his vehicle crashed on Saturday, about 30 kilometres east of Grande Prairie.

Parkland RCMP first responded to a single vehicle rollover, near the intersection of Highway 43 and Range Road 34, around 2 a.m. on July 25.

An SUV was found in the area but did not have any occupants inside, RCMP said. Officers searched the area but found no one.

"Further investigation revealed that the vehicle was driven by a lone adult male occupant who had not been in contact with family since the collision occurred," RCMP said.

An additional search involving RCMP Air Services and RCMP Police Dog Services was conducted and the deceased was located.

An autopsy will be conducted this week at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton, RCMP said.