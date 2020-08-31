Skip to Main Content
Parkland RCMP investigate homicide after man shot on Paul Band First Nation
Parkland RCMP are investigating the death of a man in Paul Band First Nation. (David Bell/CBC)

Parkland RCMP and the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit are investigating the death of a man on Paul Band First Nation reserve, west of Edmonton. 

According to an RCMP release, on Sunday at approximately 3:25 a.m., Parkland RCMP were dispatched to a report that a man had been shot inside a residence. Officers found the man dead inside. 

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident.

An autopsy will be completed at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Sept. 2.

RCMP Major Crimes Unit are investigating this as a homicide.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate and are asking anyone with information regarding this homicide to contact the Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267. 

The releases stated that no further details are available at this time and that an update will be provided when more information becomes available.

