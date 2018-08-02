Truck drives through Red Deer mall, hauls off 2 ATMs in brazen smash and grab

Three men in a pickup crashed into a Red Deer mall Wednesday and drove through the corridors to the food court, before loading up two ATMs and leaving through a second entrance.

The theft caused significant damage to the Parkland Mall, say RCMP.

RCMP were called to a break-in in progress at the mall at 4:15 a.m. and determined the suspects entered the mall through the doors at Entrance 5.

The truck drove through the corridors to the food court area, where the three males occupants were seen lifting two ATMs into the back of the truck, police said.

The truck then smashed through glass doors at Entrance 1 and drove off.

Police continue to search for the suspects.

The driver was wearing a white face mask and dark coveralls with reflective stripes. The two others wore dark hoodies and dark pants.

The truck, described as a white Ford F250 or F350, with a diesel motor and extended cab, was last seen driving east on 67th Street.

The truck had significant body damage and a tie strap over the back.