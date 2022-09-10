Paramedic among 2 dead after collision near Thorsby, Alta., RCMP say

Two people, including a paramedic, were killed in a collision between an ambulance and a Buick Skylark near Thorsby, Alta., early Saturday morning, according to RCMP.

Police believe the Buick driver, a 27-year-old man, was heading westbound, then crossed the centre line on Highway 39 and collided with the eastbound ambulance, driven by a 51-year-old woman.

The man and the paramedic driving the ambulance were pronounced dead at the scene.

A second paramedic, a passenger in the ambulance, was taken to the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton in stable condition, according to Alberta Health Services (AHS).

There were no patients or other occupants in the ambulance at the time of the collision, AHS said.

Alcohol and/or drugs appear to be a factor in the collision, RCMP say.

The town of Thorsby is about 70 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.