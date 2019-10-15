Walk-in Pap test clinic to help fight cervical cancer in Edmonton

Doctors from the University of Alberta will hold a walk-in clinic Wednesday for women who want Pap tests.

The clinic is among the advocacy efforts U of A physicians are taking part in to help prevent cervical cancer ahead of National Cervical Cancer Awareness Week, which kicks off Monday.

"What we're hoping to achieve through this campaign, or at least in part, is to make women aware that by having the Pap test screening they can actually kind of reduce that fear of cancer," Jennifer Mateshaytis, a resident physician of obstetrics and gynecology, said in an interview on CBC Edmonton's Radio Active on Tuesday. "They can treat it, if it's there. And they can prevent precancerous lesions from going on to cancer."

Why so many women still get cervical cancer in Canada despite it being largely preventable. Two resident physicians will tell us more about a free pap clinic happening in Edmonton tomorrow. 8:09

'Pap Brigade'

The one day walk-in clinic will take place from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the South Side Women's Health Centre at 3017 66th St.

A "Pap Brigade" of U of A obstetricians and gynecologists will also be spreading information throughout the Royal Alexandra Hospital. It's an opportunity to remind people about the importance of screening tests and the dangers of cancer and HPV, said resident physician Lindsay Drummond.

"We get some women that say, 'I'm here visiting my mom or my sister and I haven't had a Pap done in 10 years, and this is a great reminder for me,'" Drummond said. "And then we're also pleasantly surprised that some women say, 'Oh, I get my Pap done every year. But I'm going to make an appointment to see my family doctor, and I've already had the vaccine."

HPV, human papillomavirus, can lead to multiple forms of cancer, including the majority of cervical and vaginal cancers that have high global mortality rates.

Cervical cancer is preventable, yet it's the fourth most common cancer in women worldwide.

According to the Canadian Cancer Society, an estimated 1,350 Canadian women will be diagnosed with cervical cancer this year. An estimated 410 will die from it.

Despite cervical cancer screening across the country, about 30 per cent of Canadian women aren't screened within the guidelines, for various reasons, said Mateshaytis.

"There are barriers to obtaining a Pap test and having appropriate screening," she said. "But one of the [barriers] that we're trying to target with this campaign is the education component. We believe that if we empower women to understand the reasons why Pap tests are important and the screening is important, that we can reduce that."

The advocacy day will also include information booths at various hospital locations and a lunchtime talk for U of A medical students.