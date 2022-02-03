Pandemic restrictions have non-profits casting wider net for fundraising

COVID-19 has nearly put an end to the traditional fundraiser, gone are the galas and bingo.

For non-profits and charities, that means getting creative to stay afloat.

For the second year in a row, the Bonnyville Jr. A Pontiacs will host an ice-fishing derby to help raise money for the community-owned team.

The loss of fundraising opportunities has been difficult to navigate, said Neil Langridge, coach and assistant general manager.

"We did get some assistance from the Oilers and Flames foundations, along with the Government of Alberta," Langridge said, "to help at least soften the blow from our ability to not fund raise, not have normal game days, or fill a whole venue, and not be able to serve food and drink.

"It's been difficult, jumping through all the hoops."

The northern pike catch-and-release fishing tournament at Angling Lake, southeast of Bonnyville, begins Saturday.

The event raised $8,000 last year and organizers hope to match or surpass that this year.

More than 50 participants have registered and organizers have added a youth category this year.

Technology was the key to making the derby possible while still following restrictions, Langridge said.

Participants enter their catches in the app FishDonkey, which measures and adds the catch to the scoreboard.

"It's been a big success for us because of the fact that through all the restrictions, we're still able to host," Langridge said.

"And it actually requires so much less manpower, because now it takes it down from having about 20 to 30 volunteers to the two of us that run the program successfully."

Participants are safely distanced while waiting for the fish to bite. (Bonnyville Jr. A Pontiacs)

Avid ice fisher and Bonnyville native Clay Charlton was lucky enough to catch the biggest fish at last year's tournament.

A 28-inch northern pike tugged at his line and just in time.

"I caught him two minutes before the derby was over," Clayton said.

"I entered him at 3:58 p.m. and the competition ended at 4 p.m. So that's pretty cool; it's not over until it's over."

As the reigning champion, Charlton's advice to this year's participants is simple.

"Just get out there, get a hook in the water and fish. There's no right, no wrong way. But all you got to do is be persistent, keep that hook in the water and you have a chance."

People can register for the derby right up until the tournament's start time of 9 a.m. Saturday.