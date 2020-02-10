Northern Alberta Rottweiler heading to Westminster Kennel Club dog show
'Rottweilers are a strong-willed dog so training has to happen everyday'
Pan the Rottweiler is looking for pawsitive results on Tuesday.
The five-year-old dog is competing against 22 other champion Rottweilers at the venerable Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York City.
"It would be a once-in-a-lifetime thing," Pan's owner, Dawn Phillips, told CBC's Edmonton AM.
Pan, whose show name is Esmonds God of All, has been training since he was eight weeks old and has acquired several best-in-show titles over the years, the Barrhead resident said.
But the prestigious dog competition in New York City is his biggest competition yet.
The Westminster dog show is America's oldest organization dedicated to the sport of purebred dogs, now in its 144th year.
Nearly 3,000 dogs from around the world participate in the Westminster Kennel Club show.
Pan will be judged in several categories including appearance, stature and movement.
Some dogs might cave under the pressure of such a large competition, Pan is a fierce competitor, Phillips said.
"He's much more animated when inside the ring. He loves to be there and loves to play," she said. "He's a bouncy, boisterous, happy guy, loves to have fun and has a really great sense of humour."
Rottweilers are not easy dogs to own as they can be difficult to train, Phillips said.
"Rottweilers are a strong-willed dog so training has to happen everyday," she said. "We just incorporate training into everything we do; he just doesn't know he's being trained all the time."
According to the show's website, Westminster judges "select winners based on their ability to contribute and improve the next generation of dogs."
If Pan wins the working group competition, he'll be shown at Madison Square Garden, Phillips said.
"I think he'll have a great time," she said.
With files from Pippa Reed
