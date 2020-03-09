Pair charged with murder after Edmonton man found dead near northern Alberta hamlet

RCMP have charged two people from Yellowknife, N.W.T., in the death of an Edmonton man whose body was found near a northern Alberta hamlet in December.

The victim has been identified as Faisal Fadul Aden, 24.

A 30-year-old man and a woman, 21, are jointly charged with first-degree murder, RCMP said in a news release Monday.

The man was arrested March 6 in Prince George, B.C. The woman was arrested the same day in Yellowknife, Cpl. Deanna Fontaine said.

Both have been remanded into custody and are being returned to Alberta to attend court at a future date.

On the afternoon of Dec. 4, RCMP responded after someone found a body off Highway 88 near Red Earth Creek, about 420 kilometres north of Edmonton.

An autopsy conducted in Edmonton determined the man's death was a homicide. The RCMP's Major Crimes Unit was put in charge of the case.

Police had surveillance photos of a male and a female and were looking for assistance in identifying them. The photos, taken Dec. 1, were from a gas station in High Level.