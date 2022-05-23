Paddler found dead, second man missing after canoe overturns on northern Alberta river

An 80-year-old man is dead and a 45-year-old man is missing after a canoe overturned Saturday on the Ells River north of Fort MacKay, Alta.

The man who died was from Fort McMurray, Wood Buffalo RCMP said in a news release Monday.

The missing man is also from Fort McMurray, police said.

Police got a report about two missing canoeists on the river around 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

The pair were in a red 16-foot canoe, paddling in a group that included another two-person canoe, a single-person canoe and a single-person kayak, police said.

The group had been on the river for about an hour when the others lost sight of the red 16-foot canoe and called RCMP.

RCMP conducted a boat search on the water. They also did an aerial search with help from Fort McMurray Search and Rescue, Fort McMurray EMS, STARS air ambulance, Syncrude Search and Rescue and Phoenix Heli-Flight. Community members in the area did further ground searches.

The overturned canoe and the body of the 80-year-old man were found around 4:15 p.m., RCMP said.

Search efforts for the other man are continuing with the support of Civil Air Search and Rescue from Edmonton and the RCMP Air Service.

The search area is expanding to include the Athabasca River.

RCMP ask anyone on the Athabasca River in the area of the search to remain clear to allow room to work and to keep an eye out for signs of the missing man.

Both men were said to be wearing personal flotation devices. The canoeist still missing was wearing an orange personal flotation device, police said.

Anyone who thinks they saw the man between Saturday and Monday is asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP.