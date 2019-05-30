Homes reportedly destroyed by wildfire in northern Alberta Métis settlement

The massive wildfire burning near High Level, Alta., is reported to have destroyed homes in the Paddle Prairie Métis Settlement, says Lori Wanuch, vice chair for the settlement council.

"The last update that we had, the wildfire did take homes. We're unaware of how many at this time," Wanuch told CBC Thursday.

As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, the province said it could not confirm that homes were lost.

At this time we don't have confirmation about the situation in Paddle Prairie but I can get back to you as soon as we have more info.

The wildfire did not enter the hamlet because the creek had slowed the blaze, she said.

There are about 230 homes in the settlement, located 70 kilometres south of High Level.

"Everybody is very stressed, highly stressed, because they don't know whose homes were lost," Wanuch said.

She believes a cluster of about seven homes on the north end of the settlement are most likely the ones that would have been destroyed, although she doesn't know for certain.

Firefighters battling the High Level fire brought sprinkler systems in Wednesday to douse the homes in the settlement, she said.

"We're hoping it saved homes, but we really don't know at this point," Wanuch said.

There are two out-of-control wildfires in the High Level area. The Chuckegg Creek fire is approximately 150,000 hectares in size while Wildfire HWF066 around Steen River, is about 17,419 hectares.

About 5,000 people from High Level and surrounding First Nations were evacuated May 20 because of the wildfires.

The elderly, children, and people with health issues were evacuated from Paddle Prairie about a week ago because of heavy smoke, while those remaining left two days ago because of the smoke, she said.

The evacuees are in Grande Prairie, Peace River and Fort Vermilion.

"As far as we knew the fire was being held," Wanuch said. "That was the last we knew."

By the time people from the community learned late Wednesday that the wildfire was two kilometres from the settlement it was too late to go back for animals and personal items, she said.

"Animals were left all over the settlement, they had to just go open fences and let them loose, and everybody just left everything," Wanuch said.