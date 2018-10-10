Owner of trucking company involved in Humboldt crash charged

The owner of the Alberta trucking company involved in the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash has been charged.

Alberta Transportation Minister Brian Mason says Sukhinder Singh, owner and director of Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd., is charged with non-compliance with federal and provincial safety regulations over a six-month period.

Singh is charged with two counts of failing to require a daily log for each day, two counts of keeping more than one daily log in respect of any day, three counts of failing to monitor the compliance of a driver with the regulation, one count of failing to have or follow a written safety program.

When reached in Calgary, Singh said he didn't have any comment on the charges.

According to a Alberta Transportation spokesperson, a federal crown prosecutor will be handling the prosecution due to the combination of federal and provincial offences.

Singh's first court appearance is Nov. 9 in Calgary.

The maximum penalty for an individual for a Federal Hours of Service offence is $5,000 per offence.

The penalty for Provincial Motor Transport Regulatory offences is $310 per offence; however, the court can use discretion to impose a penalty up to $2,000 per offence.

Adesh Deol Trucking remains suspended.

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer and the Broncos hockey bus collided in Saskatchewan last April.

More to come